Commentary by Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Bike the Pike

The Village of Mount Pleasant’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village continuously strives to attain. The focus of this commentary is Goal V. Environment: Maintain a Commitment to Improving Environmental Assets and Amenities, A. Build Out Our River Parks, 1. Continue to promote the Pike River Pathway and Corridor and use it as a tool to positively grow the community.

Last year, the Village of Mount Pleasant had an opportunity of a lifetime occur when Journey In Faith church put their little white church up for sale. The Village purchased this charming 1,220 square foot building at 7330 Old Spring Street. The building lies just across the street from the small parking lot that anchors the current north end of the Pike River Pathway.

The Village’s Parks and Recreation office will move their operations to the building, which also lies directly adjacent to an existing, Village-owned pond. Village ownership of the building will immediately provide additional parking for those wishing to use the Pike River Pathway. In addition to Parks and Recreation offices, the chapel and kitchen areas offer another valuable location for the Village’s recreation programming. The indoor space could be utilized for local card groups, small meetings, and other rentals. The Village recently installed trail markers throughout the pathway to improve the safety for all trail users. These markers identify the area of the pathway should emergency assistance be needed. There are over 25 markers every quarter of a mile along the trail. In addition, the trail now features two bike repair stations and new trail maps at various parts of the trail. The repair station includes a tire pump and various tools should any cyclists need to make a repair during their ride. The trail map features mileage information for the section of the trail they are traveling as well as locations of our portable restrooms, bike repair stations, and parking lots.

The Village Tourism Commission saw value in the property, too. The Village’s Tourism Manager may now utilize the location as a staging and starting point for any Pike River Pathway special event. Any opportunity to own a permanent facility is a win for tourism because you can dedicate the available funding to the actual event and its participants, instead of venue rental fees. Owning this building allows for more flexible planning of exciting events and also provides an easy way for visitors to find the start of the Pike River Pathway.

Additionally, Village Parks and Recreation and Tourism staff plan to add bicycle rental options from the new facility for residents and visitors to enjoy the Pathway’s scenic views. This is the major piece of the tourism puzzle because statistics show that when given the option of bike rental instead of having to always transport your own bike, visitors are more willing to try out a new bike path and also to promote the path to other bikers. Bike rental is a fast-growing segment of sports tourism that began during the pandemic and shows no sign of slowing down soon.

The Pathway also lies adjacent to multiple hotels, furthering tourism connections and possibilities for additional recreation-related tourism offerings. The bottom line for successful tourism efforts is supporting, showcasing, and filling hotels with visitors. Offering such an accessible and fun activity on the bike trail only increases the potential for more overnight room stays at our Mount Pleasant hotel properties.

The Pike River Pathway is genuinely one of the Village’s most valuable assets and is frequently enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. This new Village facility, and its prime recreational location, will undoubtedly help the Village promote the Pike River Pathway and Corridor and use it as a tool to positively grow the community.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the twelfth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.

