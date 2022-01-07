Commentary by Kimberly Kane: Focus on retaining women in the workforce in 2022

The global pandemic ushered in tremendous change to industries and economies around the world, including one with significant short- and long-term implications — the impact on employment. Record quit rates, massive retirements and growing numbers of job openings have put businesses on their heels. Economists say the Great Resignation of 2021 shows no sign of letting up in 2022 and that the focus now needs to be on retention.

As employers scramble to rebuild their teams, women are returning more slowly than their male counterparts. In fact, more than 2.5 million women dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic and today women continue to outpace men in resignations.

What does this mean for employers in Wisconsin? And what can employers in our state do now to retain women in the workforce? Our team conducted the first detailed study of its kind to assess the impact of the pandemic on working women in our state. The Kane Insights: State of Working Women in Wisconsin report revealed significant issues and opportunities for employers. We learned that 50% of Wisconsin’s working women are considering quitting, a number that is 25% higher than the national average. The number one reason behind this is that women of all demographics feel undervalued in their current position. Our study also revealed reasons behind this. High levels of stress, lack of childcare support, pay inequities, poor communication from supervisors, out-of-touch policies and ineffective diversity and inclusion programs are all issues that have created a disconnect between women and their employers. While research shows many of these issues are not new, what is new today is that women are acting on them.

The good news is, Wisconsin employers can stem the tide of a large-scale female workforce exodus if they act intentionally and heed the call to evolve.

For instance, nearly all (88%) of Wisconsin working women want to work for a company that’s intentional about making a positive impact in the world. This highlights society’s overall changing expectations about the role of corporations. The focus on profit alone is giving way to a new principle in corporate governance — pursuing profit, purpose and impact.

Purpose-driven companies go beyond their role of offering a product or service and develop programs that have a measurable social or environmental impact. This includes the way they engage and recognize their employees.

EY found that companies with high social standards and good company governance were more resilient against the pandemic’s impact. Furthermore, those that have embedded environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into their business models and products had higher economic growth. Businesses thrive when they see themselves as a valued part of society. Likewise, our research indicates working women in Wisconsin are more likely to thrive when they feel valued by their employer.

There is no doubt women’s engagement in the workforce is integral to the success of business, the economy and our communities. In fact, a report by the World Economic Forum states, “When more women enter the workforce, everyone benefits.” It’s proven that even the wages of men increase when women fully participate in the workforce because of the diverse perspectives and added productivity of working women.

Wisconsin has a proud history of promoting rights and equality for women. In 1921, Wisconsin became the first state in the nation to pass an equal rights bill promising that “women shall have the same rights and privileges under the law as men.” Wisconsin was also the first state in the nation to ratify the 19th Amendment, providing voting rights to women. Now, employers in Wisconsin have the opportunity to lead the way through their meaningful commitment to retaining women in the workforce with purposeful efforts that make this commitment real.

Kimberly Kane is a Racine resident. Her company, Kane Communications Group, has offices in Racine, Milwaukee and Geneva, Switzerland. Kane also is a member and past board president of Tempo Racine and a board member of the United Way of Racine County.

