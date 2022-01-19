Commentary by Jenny Trick: Finance, development, talent remained top priorities for RCEDC in 2021

As we look back on 2021, the RCEDC Leadership Council, Board of Directors, and staff wish to express gratitude to our local leaders and business owners for allowing us to complete 94 projects. This is a record year of projects for RCEDC and Racine County.

Racine County’s convenient location, ease of doing business, and available technical and financial resources continue to play a critical role in attracting and retaining businesses as well as developers.

RCEDC’s mission is to grow the local property tax base and create jobs for our residents. This is accomplished by facilitating business expansion projects, recruiting new businesses, and attracting developers to Racine County.

Our finance staff and programs were exceptionally popular in 2021. The finance staff, working as Business Lending Partners, focused its efforts on the distribution of loans and grants with the goal to help local businesses. This included providing zero interest rate and below-market interest rate loans as well as grants and technical assistance to businesses seeking relief from the challenges in 2020 and 2021.

We noticed particular interest in three financial programs in 2021.

The Racine County-funded Matching Grant Program has supported disadvantaged businesses, small manufacturers, and veteran-owned businesses with grants for approximately 20 years. Funding for 2022 is now available and can be accessed at https://blp504.org/matching-grant-program.

The ZERO Loan Program, funded by the US Economic Development Administration, was created with a $3.3 million grant to RCEDC. We used this grant to provide 0% loans to local businesses that won’t have to make payments until July 2022. More than $2.2 million in loans were approved.

Finally, the SBA 504 loan program, with its low, fixed-interest rates and reduced fees, was wildly popular in 2021. The RCEDC Board of Directors approves $150 million in SBA loans to 36 businesses.

We continued to attract developers to the area both for industrial and residential development. On the industrial side, we were pleased to celebrate with Mount Pleasant the building construction plans by Ashley Capital as well as Hillwood and Land and Lakes. In Caledonia, we cheered on the Scannell Properties’ plan to build three buildings in the DeBacks Farm Business Park. On the residential side, we continued to market Wangard Partner’s Tivoli Green residential development in Mount Pleasant, and welcomed more development by J. Jeffers & Company in Racine, and a new multi-family development by Fiduciary Real Estate in Mount Pleasant.

Our local talent needs remain top of mind for our HR professionals and CEOs. Our marketing campaign promoting Racine County as a great place to work and live has been seen by nearly three million greater Chicago professionals. RCEDC, in partnership with Racine County, will continue to dedicate funding and personnel to market Racine County with the goals of attracting talent, visitors, and residents to Racine County.

Please join RCEDC’s Leadership Council at its February 8th meeting where the topic of talent will be the subject of the program. RCEDC events are posted at rcedc.org/events.

The Racine County Economic Development Corporation is a private, non-profit organization providing Racine County businesses with technical and financial resources for nearly 40 years. The mission of RCEDC is to increase Racine County’s property tax base and create employment opportunities.

