Commentary by Jason Beyer: Celebrating Walden III School as its 50th year begins

Yet Walden has not only persisted, but thrived. Walden has been nationally recognized for exemplary attendance. Consistently, it’s had perfect or near perfect graduation rates. The percentage of Walden students that attend college has grown steadily, and has reached impressive levels for any public school.

Walden has also served as a model for others. Walden’s early success was important for the creation of other alternative programs in Racine: Red Apple, the Fine Arts Academy, and the Jefferson Lighthouse Program. The R.E.A.L. School was founded by two Walden teachers. Walden’s Rite of Passage Experience (the oldest comprehensive graduation portfolio in the U.S.), has been studied by numerous education scholars and educational reformers as a model of assessment through demonstrations of mastery. Iconic educational reformer Deborah Meier studied Walden’s culture and the R.O.P.E. program when designing the immensely successful Central Park East Secondary School. It was a charter member of The Coalition of Essential Schools. In the late ‘90s, Walden was one of the schools studied by the Department of Education as a model program. Walden has even received international attention, having been studied by British educators and by attendees of the International Model Schools Conferences. R.O.P.E. in particular has influenced the development of educational portfolios and demonstrations of learning from elementary schools through colleges.

Walden’s greatest value has been in how it has changed students’ lives. Many alumni credit Walden with changing their lives by letting them be themselves, valuing them, helping them grow as people, and helping them see the value of education. Its emphases on student freedom and responsibility, and personal growth have and continue to transform disaffected students into confident adults. It has always provided a place where students can become who they are. The problem that motivated Walden’s creation (the disaffected student) is one that will always be with us, and Walden’s continued existence and profound influence are a testament to what it can do for those students. It is truly something of which Racine can, and should, look upon with pride and gratitude.

Jason Beyer is a 1990 graduate of Walden III, and one of its first batch of 6th grade students in 1983. He teaches philosophy and religious studies at Illinois Valley Community College, and lives in Ottawa, Ill. He’s in the process of researching Walden’s history with the goal of producing an online text.

