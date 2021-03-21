Commentary by Greg Anderegg: The case for switching to Final-Five Voting

Washington, D.C. is broken. The coarsening of our politics has created such bitter antagonism between Democrats and Republicans that true bipartisanship rarely emerges, even on matters vital to our country. Despite an American public whose largest voting bloc is moderate and independent, our political system increasingly advances candidates who are at the fringes of both parties. When coupled with general elections that frequently choose representatives who have earned less than a majority of the vote, this is a recipe for disaster. It has led both parties to view destroying each other as their primary job rather than advancing the best interests of their country and constituents. The result is legislative inertia, political contempt, and deepening acrimony even among neighbors and friends.

This doesn’t need to be our reality. An innovative proposal is moving in Wisconsin to change the nature of elections. Sponsored by a bipartisan group of courageous Wisconsin state lawmakers, Final-Five Voting (FFV) would encourage greater cooperation in Congress by ensuring that elected lawmakers have earned broader support in their districts. Here’s how it works. All candidates for a U.S. Senate or House seat would compete in the same single-ballot primary. The top five vote-getters would advance to the general election regardless of their party affiliation. General election voters would then rank those five in order — from their favorite candidate to their last choice. When the ballots are counted, if none of the five finalists wins 50% or more of the vote, an immediate runoff occurs. The last place candidate is eliminated but their voters’ ballots aren’t wasted. Rather their votes would be transferred to other candidates if they indicated a second choice on their ballots. This process would continue until a winner got to 50% of ballots.