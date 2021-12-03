Commentary by Douglas Clum: Worried about our kids? So am I. Here’s an idea.

My wife and I moved here from Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1981, so she could take a position teaching with Racine Unified Schools. I also joined RUSD, teaching music for 11 years and then spending the next 24 years as an administrator. I was assistant principal at Mitchell Middle, then the principal at Giese, Starbuck, Fine Arts Elementary, and finally, Jerstad-Agerholm K8. Thus, I’ve worked inside the system for over half my life and watched closely the operation of the district, its faculty, staff and students.

In these times of crisis and transition, I have profound concern for the state of our schools and the critical needs of our children as a result of the pandemic. I have held a career-long concern on over-testing and the myopic focus on student test scores and the effects these tests have on the stewardship of our school system.

Since 1975 the children in this community have taken high-stakes tests. Invariably, it is lamented in this newspaper and throughout the community that the kids just aren’t performing adequately enough. But each year, as the test scores again prove unsatisfactory, a curious thing happens: Music and Art classes are shortened or eliminated entirely to make room for more math and literacy instruction. (So are Science and Social Studies, but that’s for another commentary.) It has happened again and again and again. Math and Reading test scores drop, and Music and Art are cut for more math and reading instruction.

The definition of insanity, it’s said, is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Much is currently being made of the sad state of our children’s mental health. Additionally, truancy is a continual concern. Here is the connection I see: Children do not come to school for math worksheets. They come to school for music, art, physical education, and social connections with their friends and teachers; not necessarily in that order. And frankly, these children are much, much more than their test results.

So, as we look at this past year’s test scores, and as we consider truancy and mental health, instead of cutting music and art and quality unstructured social time, let’s increase those. I had the great privilege of serving as the principal at Fine Arts Elementary School for 8 years. I saw the ways in which music, art, dance, and drama—along with stability and consistency—allowed the children, almost without exception, to grow and flourish as mentally healthy, happy, engaged and successful students. Let’s change the focus away from deficit thinking and re-establish those activities from which children derive their humanity, their sense of control, and their well-being: the fine arts. Turn the response around: Get the kids to school for the activities they love, and then give them the literacy and mathematical tools they’ll need to achieve academically.

I’m not Pollyanna-ish enough to believe this is going to solve all our school system’s problems, nor do I believe it’s going to resolve the pernicious and persistent issues of poverty in our community. But I credit my own success, the success of my children, and that of hundreds of students of all races and cultures, to a solid education in the arts. I’m confident that investing now in the arts will reap significant and sustained benefits for all the young people in our schools. Please join the chorus of parents and community leaders who recognize the benefits the arts bestow on all our lives, and make sure every child is benefitting from instruction and experience in music, art, drama, and dance. We’ll all be better for it.

Douglas Clum has served as music teacher, principal and Fine Arts Coordinator for the Racine Unified School District for over 40 years.

