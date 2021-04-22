Commentary by Cory Mason: Earth Day founder asked us to think broadly about the environment

Climate change has contributed to stronger rain events leading to “peak flows” overwhelming our wastewater system; upstream communities propose adding blended or treated sewage into the Root River as a solution to the problem.

Solar panels and electric buses will soon be more common in Racine; houses in our city are so inefficient that the utility bill consumes a larger piece of many of our residents fixed incomes.

Electric vehicles and charging stations will become more common; entire neighborhoods need to be improved and rebuilt.

The entire world is threatened with the effects of climate change and environmental degradation; communities of color have been bearing the deepest impacts of these challenges for too long.

These are not either/or activities. These efforts should be seen as part of the same whole. If ecology is to be a broad science, it needs to breathe with both lungs.

This year, Racine will begin the process of writing our own plan to address the environmental crisis that faces the world and our city.

President Joe Biden’s vision for America includes cutting our carbon footprint in half by 2030. He has also demonstrated a commitment to rebuild the middle class in places like Racine. It is incumbent upon us then, as a community, to present a vision of ecology as “a broad science,” one that includes the natural and built environments that keep us all from a healthy, sustainable quality of life. Any plan that does not connect the entire ecosystem, or reckon the disparities that have adversely impacted some parts of our community will be incomplete. I hope you will join us in this dialogue in the weeks and months to come.

Cory Mason is mayor of Racine.

