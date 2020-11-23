Commentary by Christine Neumann-Ortiz: The real work has just begun

Maria Espino, a Latina mother of two in Southeastern Wisconsin, became a naturalized U.S. citizen this summer and for the first time voted in a presidential election this Nov. 3. “My husband and I were undocumented for so many years,” she explains. “I felt it was my duty to vote as a U.S. citizen, not just for myself but for so many other families who live with the daily fear of being separated from their loved ones.”

But Maria did more than vote. She also organized friends, relatives and coworkers to register and vote, as part of a groundbreaking initiative organized by Voces de la Frontera Action.

Along with some 1,300 other Latinxs and multiracial youth, Maria was a “vocera” (a member of Voces and spokesperson) — part of a statewide network that helped mobilize a historic turnout of Latinx voters. Nearly 75% of eligible Latino voters in Wisconsin took part in the Nov. 3 elections. This is significantly higher than the Wisconsin turnout for the two previous presidential elections, and well above the national Latinx turnout of 64% this year.

Many factors resulted in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, but the Latinx vote is clearly a major reason. According to the American Election Eve poll, 77% of Latinx voters in the state supported Biden.