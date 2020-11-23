Commentary by Christine Neumann-Ortiz: The real work has just begun

Maria Espino, a Latina mother of two in Southeastern Wisconsin, became a naturalized U.S. citizen this summer and for the first time voted in a presidential election this Nov. 3. “My husband and I were undocumented for so many years,” she explains. “I felt it was my duty to vote as a U.S. citizen, not just for myself but for so many other families who live with the daily fear of being separated from their loved ones.”
But Maria did more than vote. She also organized friends, relatives and coworkers to register and vote, as part of a groundbreaking initiative organized by Voces de la Frontera Action.
Along with some 1,300 other Latinxs and multiracial youth, Maria was a “vocera” (a member of Voces and spokesperson) — part of a statewide network that helped mobilize a historic turnout of Latinx voters. Nearly 75% of eligible Latino voters in Wisconsin took part in the Nov. 3 elections. This is significantly higher than the Wisconsin turnout for the two previous presidential elections, and well above the national Latinx turnout of 64% this year.
Many factors resulted in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, but the Latinx vote is clearly a major reason. According to the American Election Eve poll, 77% of Latinx voters in the state supported Biden.
The program “Voceros por el Voto” included not just talking to friends and coworkers, but also statewide phone banks, safe/social distance canvassing, postal mailings, and Spanish language media initiatives, from print, to TV, radio and social media. Overall, the initiative reached 100,000 Latinx voters, most of whom are new voters or voted infrequently in the past.
Our success was a result of demographics and long-time organizing since 1998, but also reflected two other important factors. The dismay over Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies and the need to address the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular with economic relief and access to healthcare — concerns that are especially important to the non-white communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Our conversations with voters underscored their support for the Biden/Harris platform on immigration reform and pandemic relief. With November elections over, that is now our focus.
As part of our national immigrant rights network, Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM), we kicked off our efforts on Nov. 19th to encourage people to lobby their representatives. Key elements of the initiative:
- Restoring the DACA “Dreamers” program for undocumented youth brought to this country as young children.
- Reviving the “Deferred Action for Parental Accountability (DAPA) program protecting the undocumented parents of children with legal papers and/or citizenship.
- Restoring human policies and treatment for asylum seekers, with an emphasis on reuniting families.
- Abolishing private, for-profit prisons and detention centers.
- Ending policies that encourage collaboration between local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), such as 287g.
We are also working in coalitions locally and nationally to re-imagine and overhaul the criminal justice system, with a focus on services such as mental health treatment and education. No one should be criminalized because of their income, the color of their skin, or their legal status.
People of color were essential to Biden’s victory, and he has promised to advocate for our communities in his first 100 days in office. It is time to end the division that has reigned in Washington, and to demand that the new administration and members of the US Congress focus on solutions that unite and lift up all those who live in the United States and the root causes to forced migration.
The real work has just begun. As the Wisconsin motto goes, Forward! ¡Adelante!
Christine Neumann-Ortiz is the executive director and founder of Voces de la Frontera Action.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!