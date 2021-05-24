Commentary by Brian O'Connell -- RUSD: Putting students first in a pandemic, and always

The Journal Times recently published a commentary by Libby Sobic of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty about education. I am grateful for the opportunity to respond on behalf of the Racine Unified School District Board of Education.

First and foremost, we want to celebrate the work of all our employees over the past 14 months. Since the day schools closed last March, our staff members have put students first. Whether standing outside in the rain and snow distributing meals, or driving to homes to bring hotspots and homework, to learning how to teach virtually and then learning how to teach remote and in-person students simultaneously, our educators and support staff have gone above and beyond. Nothing has been easy or perfect but our team has demonstrated grit, determination and love for our students and families.

School choice

Racine families have many school choices. Whether they choose private, parochial, public or charter, we know that when families have the opportunity to research and select a school that they believe is best for their child, their child is more likely to be successful.