Commentary by Arthur I. Cyr: Success of Mars missions should animate Earth

Mars 2020 is the latest, and in important ways most ambitious, of the space missions of the United States and a growing number of other nations. On February 18, the roving vehicle Perseverance landed on the surface of Mars.

A distinctive feature of the mission is a small robot helicopter, named Ingenuity. The vehicle will deploy from Perseverance to scout promising routes for exploration.

One principal goal of this latest Mars mission is to seek any indications life has existed on the planet. More generally, the work of the rover will help pave the way for a projected human mission to Mars.

This is the first landing on the planet since the robotic vehicle InSight arrived in November 2018. That mission continues to transmit a range of scientific data.

Space missions to Mars have been underway for a half century. In May 1971, the Soviet Union successfully landed a vehicle on the surface, which transmitted briefly. In November 1971, the U.S. Mariner 9 entered orbit around the planet.

In the summer of 1976, the U.S. Viking 1 and 2 landers touched down on the Mars surface. Other nations undertook Mars missions, including Japan in 1998 and the European Space Agency in 2003.