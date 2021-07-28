Commentary by Arthur I. Cyr: Space exploration returns to center stage

“The Eagle has landed.”

Astronaut Neil Armstrong transmitted that striking statement back to Earth on July 20, 1969 from the surface of the Moon. Armstrong and fellow Apollo astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins achieved President John F. Kennedy’s dramatic commitment to reach the Moon before the end of the decade.

Now, mega-entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have just taken dramatic if brief flights to the edge of outer space. They have confirmed their dedication to taking risks, this time physically and not just financially.

The pair also personify the commercial potential of space exploration. Tourism is one obvious course to pursue, but there are many others.

Meanwhile, with considerably less fanfare, that other prominent business personality Elon Musk has made a major space deal. In mid-April, U.S. space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) signed a contract with Musk’s SpaceX Corporation to construct the vehicle to land astronauts on the Moon for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

President Kennedy was crucial in creating the strong foundation of business-government partnership in space exploration through the 1962 legislation on communication satellites.