Commentary by Arthur I. Cyr: North Korea’s threat and South Korea’s success

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. The totalitarian regime in Pyongyang has announced successful launch of a cruise missile. This follows many years of testing both rudimentary ballistic missiles and nuclear explosives.

The cruise missile is an unusually flexible insidious weapon, flying low and relatively slow, difficult to detect with radar. The V-1 rocket of Nazi Germany, which killed many British civilians in the latter part of World War II, was an early version.

North Korea has had at least rudimentary nuclear weapons since 2006. From time to time, Pyongyang makes threats to use them, including against the United States, as well as Japan and South Korea.

This latest incident occurs as the Biden administration reevaluates Korea policies. A natural assumption is that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is returning to rigid hostility, after some flexibility, including high-profile meetings with President Donald Trump.

In moving forward, U.S. government officials should keep in mind three basic realities about dealing with North Korea. First, for many years North Korea has been inconsistent. In 2013, Pyongyang declared a “state of war” with South Korea and abruptly abrogated the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War.