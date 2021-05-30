Commentary by Arthur I. Cyr -- South Korea and the United States: A Hero’s Example

Puckett’s leadership proved vital. He repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire in order to survey terrain and protect his men.

The Rangers held the hill against five massive human wave attacks. Puckett ultimately ordered his men to retreat from what had become an untenable position.

Badly wounded, he told his men to leave him. They refused to do so. For his actions in that battle, he received the Distinguished Service Cross, which has now been upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

During the Vietnam War, Puckett again served in combat in command. He displayed comparable courage and leadership.

On May 21, President Joe Biden awarded Colonel Puckett the Medal of Honor at a ceremony at the White House. In attendance was President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, who was visiting Washington to meet with President Biden. This is the first time the leader of a foreign government has attended a Medal of Honor ceremony.

Timing the ceremony to coincide with President Moon’s visit is impressive, for reasons that go beyond the importance of the Korean War for our foreign policy, and for international relations generally. That war forged the important, enduring alliance between our two peoples. The Korean War also transformed the Cold War from a European to a broadly global conflict.