Commentary by ACLU of Wisconsin -- Stop SB 188: A harmful bill that would expand incarceration

A new bill making its way through the Wisconsin Senate, SB 188, would automatically revoke any person’s extended supervision, parole, or probation if a person is charged with a crime. This would take away any discretion that that person’s parole officer might have if they would have otherwise continued to keep the person on supervision, and automatically send them to prison.

Under this bill, it is estimated that increased revocation recommendations would result in an increased cost of more than $1.7 million annually, with an increased daily population of 1,599 people. To accommodate this increased population, two new prisons would need to be built, which would each cost an estimated $450 to $550 million apiece to construct. (Source: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/fe/ab174/ab174_doc.pdf)

The Wisconsin Legislature should be working to support communities and families, not needlessly putting more people behind bars. Rather than trapping people in a revolving door of incarceration and supervision, people on parole, probation, or extended supervision should be given the support and opportunities they need to thrive in their community.