Commentary by ACLU of Wisconsin -- Stop SB 188: A harmful bill that would expand incarceration

A new bill making its way through the Wisconsin Senate, SB 188, would automatically revoke any person’s extended supervision, parole, or probation if a person is charged with a crime. This would take away any discretion that that person’s parole officer might have if they would have otherwise continued to keep the person on supervision, and automatically send them to prison.
Under this bill, it is estimated that increased revocation recommendations would result in an increased cost of more than $1.7 million annually, with an increased daily population of 1,599 people. To accommodate this increased population, two new prisons would need to be built, which would each cost an estimated $450 to $550 million apiece to construct. (Source: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/fe/ab174/ab174_doc.pdf)
The Wisconsin Legislature should be working to support communities and families, not needlessly putting more people behind bars. Rather than trapping people in a revolving door of incarceration and supervision, people on parole, probation, or extended supervision should be given the support and opportunities they need to thrive in their community.
Reincarcerating people who could be in their communities and building new, costly prisons is not the way to go. Wisconsin must do better by following in the footsteps of other states — including states like Michigan and California — by reducing corrections, populations, and costs.
We should do so by expanding approaches that have proven track records for keeping people out of prison, reducing the number of prison admissions that don’t involve new convictions, and reducing recidivism by removing barriers to employment.
We should not be finding ways to increase the prison population, as these bills will do. Instead, these measures would create additional problems by destabilizing families, weakening communities, and diverting resources away from priorities like mental health and addiction treatment. Those are the needs we must meet – rather than spending even more of this state’s limited budget to build more prisons and lock up more Wisconsin residents.
A law that would automatically send someone to prison simply because they were charged with a crime — without yet being convicted — runs counter to our fundamental American right to due process and undermines the principle of “innocent until proven guilty.” We should not adopt policies that would expand a failed system of mass incarceration, waste millions more in taxpayer dollars, and potentially strip Wisconsinites of their basic constitutional rights.
Tomas Clasen is the advocacy director of the ACLU of Wisconsin.