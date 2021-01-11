COMMENTARY: Bowersox explains why coronavirus protocols are being loosened in City of Racine

The City of Racine loosened its Safer Racine restrictions Monday. The following is a lengthy statement from Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox included in the announcement of the new capacity limits and allowance of schools in the city to reopen their doors.

While the COVID-19 pandemic locally, as well as across the state, has slowed in terms of the daily case rate compared with pre-Thanksgiving levels, the number of individuals being tested daily has significantly decreased. This decrease in the overall testing rate may simply be serving to mask the true prevalence of disease within the community and the region.

While schools now have the option to return to in-person learning, many families and staff members are rightfully concerned about the possible transmission of COVID-19 in schools, and are thankful for the option of distance learning. With that in mind, we strongly encourage schools to offer, or continue to offer, an option for virtual or distance learning for your students and personnel.