Downtown Racine’s outlook has never looked brighter. With more events, a new hotel, multiple new restaurants and a new apartment complex on the way, the sun is certainly shining down on the heart of the city.

I am amazed every day at the passion so many people have in making our downtown successful. I see shop owners working hand in hand to create a synergetic environment where all the businesses thrive, and organizations partnering with us to make lasting and positive changes for our downtown.

Downtown Racine Corporation’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

Another DRC priority is keeping an updated jobs board on our website (https://racinedowntown.com/downtown-job-openings/) of opportunities in the Downtown District as employment is the toughest issue facing the merchants.

In economic development news, a lot of very exciting developments are in the works.

Vero International Cuisine (211 6th St.) has been renovated and re-opened on Aug. 18. Hotel Verdant on Monument Square (former Zahn’s) opened with about 80 boutique hotel rooms, banquet facility, Italian restaurant Marguerite, and roof-top bar and eatery Eave.

The Pugh Marina, Chartroom and John’s Dock (which will now be Bridgetenders) are under new ownership and are being completely renovated.

The Chartroom opened Aug. 23 and Bridgetenders in November. Both will have expanded outdoor seating and live entertainment weekly.

Breakwater 233 Apartments has broken ground on Lake Avenue (the former WE Energies site) and will have 200 market-rate apartments opening in August 2024.

During 2022, the DRC hosted 70 events including parades, live music, Party on the Pavement, Wine Walks just to name a few.

In total DRC brought more than 20,000 people to these events. And their efforts did not go unnoticed.

WEDC (WI Economic Development Corp.) awarded the DRC four statewide awards, more than any other downtown district in the state, including the coveted best event award.

First place: Best Event for Party on the Pavement

First place: Cooperative Marketing for the Fashion Show on Monument Square

First Place (tied): Equity & Inclusion Award for Black History Month

5-Year Achievement Award to Executive Director Kelly Kruse

In 2023 DRC has 80-plus events scheduled.

Notable new items in 2023 included a Burr Crawl in January, double the number of dates for the Harbor Market, and a rejuvenated First Fridays with theme nights and more entertainment — which has included live wrestling and stunt BMX performances.

As one of the only communities in the nation to have a public art project for 22 consecutive years, this year will feature large four-foot letters with “Love” and “I Love Racine,” located throughout Main & 6th St., with a family friendly scavenger hunt to go along with it.

I love to see the passion so many merchants, community leaders and residents have in making our downtown successful and thriving.

“We are beyond thrilled at the new developments, our Downtown is truly transforming, to be the heart of our community,” stated DRC Chairman Tim Mason.

A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership, and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care.

The DRC truly believes that Downtown Racine is the heart of our community, and a community is only as strong as its core.

For more information visit RacineDowntown.com