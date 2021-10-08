Judge orders Vos to turn over election probe records

"As a newly created office, a wide and substantial variety of logistical or other issues needed office attention in a very compressed time," Gableman said.

The lawsuit came at the end of a tumultuous week that saw Vos sign subpoenas sought by Gableman to compel testimony from election clerks and mayors in Wisconsin's five largest cities, which all voted for Biden last November. But in a dramatic about-face on Thursday, another person working on the probe with Gableman told city attorneys that no one would have to testify for now.

Gableman on Friday said he expected full compliance with the subpoenas and that the interviews would still take place if needed.

"They're going to show up now, all of them, unless we reach an agreement specifically otherwise," Gableman said.

Gableman said Madison, Racine and Kenosha officials had been cooperative, but that investigators had not heard back from Green Bay of Milwaukee officials.

Mike Haas, city attorney for Madison, said he was contacted by Andrew Kloster, who is working with Gableman, and told that the planned testimony sought under the subpoenas had been canceled. Instead, the cities were asked to turn over documents related to the election that had already been provided in response to previously made open records requests, Haas said.