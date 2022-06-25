 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Opa!' 57th annual Greek Fest underway.

RACINE— Kimissis Tis Theotokou Church, 1335 S Green Bay Rd, welcomed guests to their 57th annual Greek Fest celebrations over the weekend. 

The church's parking lot was filled with the sounds, smells, and most importantly the tastes of Greece. Traditional Greek dishes such as gyros, saganaki, and loukoumathes were made fresh at the food tents, as well a selection of traditional Greek pastries being for sale at inside the church. the festival also has several carnival rides and games for the whole family and traditional Greek music to dance to.

Greek Fest is free to attend and continues Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

