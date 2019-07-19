Milwaukee based reggae band King Solomon performed Thursday evening at Waterford River Rhythms, a bi-weekly free concert at Village Hall Park in Waterford.
The next shows are: Wednesday, July 31, with The Jimmys, who perform blues, soul, funk and R&B; Thursday, Aug. 15 with Steely Dane, a Dane County-based Steely Dan tribute band; then Thursday, Aug. 29 with "Tears Dry On Their Own: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse," with Sally Blandon on vocals and Grammy nominated trumpeter Victor Garcia leading a 10-piece big band.
The concerts are free and food and beverages are available for purchase at the stand operated by the Cotton Exchange. To help deal with the Main Street construction project, Boucher Chevrolet/ Cadillac in Racine will be providing a 15-person van that will shuttle people from the high school to the park and back again during the show.
Photos by Andrew Rosenthal of The Journal Times.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.