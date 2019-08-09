Racine was one of 16,000 communities participating in National Night Out, Tuesday night, August  sponsored by Neighborhood Watch. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., 58 official parties were hosted throughout the city. Some had as little as 8 attendees and others had as many as 500.

Photos by Andrew Rosenthal of The Journal Times.

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.

