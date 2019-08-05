The annual Maxwell Street Days event took place in Downtown Burlington July 26-28. Based at Wehmhoff Square, the event featured free music, food vendors, craft beer, wine and sidewalk sales by Downtown merchants.
As part of the celebration, on July 27, several hundred rubber ducks raced down the Fox River starting at the foot bridge at Wehmhoff-Jucker Park. The purchase of the winning duck received half of the money raised through duck purchases, and the remaining funds went to the City of Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Rescue Squad and the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, the latter of which is the organizer of Maxwell Street Days. Members of the Fire Department reclaimed the ducks in the river following the race.
Chicago's Maxwell Street is home to one the oldest open-air markets in the nation, and has inspired many events like Burlington's.
Photos are by the Journal Times' Andrew Rosenthal.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
