OOHP to stage 'Outside Mullingar'

Anthony Rielly and Rosemary Muldoon have grown up next to each other on two farms in rural Ireland. Rosemary fell in love with Anthony at the age of 6, and is convinced that he will eventually come to her. Anthony had his heart broken as a young man, and hasn’t dared open it to another woman since. Forty years later, the two of them are still living next to each other, instead of together. With a small land feud happening between the two families, it seems unlikely that a romance will ever happen. Rosemary’s determination, however, eventually brings the two of the together, and two unlikely souls eventually find happiness.