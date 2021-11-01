 Skip to main content
OOHP pre-holiday wine tasting fundraiser Nov. 14
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Over Our Head Players will host a pre-holiday wine tasting fundraiser from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St.

In addition to the many wines available to sample, hors d’oeuvres will be served by the familiar faces of a few OOHPie celebrities.

Tickets cost $50 with all proceeds going to the nonprofit storefront theater in Downtown Racine. Wine orders can be placed at this event with guaranteed delivery before Thanksgiving. For tickets, go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

