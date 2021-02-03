OOHP fundraiser has wine, improv performance

OOHP fundraiser has wine, improv
RACINE — A fundraiser for Over Our Head Players that includes a wine tasting and a performance by Over Our Head Improv will be held Friday, Feb. 5.
The tasting event purchase is at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Curbside delivery is available. Uncorkt will collect an email address at the time of purchase and the customer will receive a special zoom invite for the event. Fifteen percent of the sales for the tasting, as well as any sales made through Feb. 13 at Uncorkt, will be donated to OOHP (people should mention OOHP).
The tasting event will start at 6 p.m. and will include a winemaker from Ironstone Vineyards plus a special virtual performance by Over Our Head Improv. There are different tasting packages which include a donation to OOHP. Additional donations are accepted.
Valentine’s gift guide now online
RACINE — Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses for Valentine’s Day via an online gift guide.
The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times. Visitors of the site can view 65 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine. In addition, all businesses have curbside pickup as an option and many have delivery.
“Supporting local businesses has never been more important,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. “We are proud to have this online shopping resource for Valentine’s Day, which we created as a priority.”
The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits is available.
“We are excited to partner with the DRC to help promote the vibrant business community in Downtown Racine with this collaborative virtual gift guide,” said Clint Wiedholz, The Journal Times advertising director. “It is especially important to support local Racine businesses this year.”
Exhibit features various media
LAKE GENEVA — Gallery 223, the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s gallery at 223 Broad St., has a colorful exhibit of art in various media including paintings, drawings, jewelry, glass works and photos.
In the current gallery exhibit, all work was created by foundation members, and it is for sale at 10% off the regular marked price.
Formed in 1947, the foundation fosters a community appreciation of the arts through shows, workshops and other monthly programs. Each year, the foundation organizes Lake Geneva’s Art In The Park, in which artists from around the country display and sell their works in Flat Iron Park.
The exhibit ends Feb. 21. During winter, the gallery is open to the public at no charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Chamber holding virtual auction
BURLINGTON — In lieu of an in-person gala, the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual auction.
To view the auction site and register, go to charityauction.bid/BACCauction.
New items are added daily. The auction closes at 9 p.m. Feb. 6. Bids will be updated instantly.