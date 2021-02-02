OOHP fundraiser has wine, improv performance

RACINE — A fundraiser for Over Our Head Players that includes a wine tasting and a performance by Over Our Head Improv will be held Friday, Feb. 5.
The tasting event purchase is at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Curbside delivery is available. Uncorkt will collect an email address at the time of purchase and the customer will receive a special zoom invite for the event. Fifteen percent of the sales for the tasting, as well as any sales made through Feb. 13 at Uncorkt, will be donated to OOHP (people should mention OOHP).
The tasting event will start at 6 p.m. and will include a winemaker from Ironstone Vineyards plus a special virtual performance by Over Our Head Improv. There are different tasting packages which include a donation to OOHP. Additional donations are accepted.
