 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OOHP brings back 'Kringle Karol...The Musical'

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — "Kringle Karol...The Musical? will be staged by Over Our Head Players at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Sixth Street Theater 318 Sixth St.

A new installment in the Kringle series, "Kringle Karol" takes a time honored holiday story and adds the OOHPie "twist" (Dickens pun intended). The song parodies, puns, local jokes and Racine references return to help the most curmudgeon Yopanson baker yet discover his holiday spirit.

Tickets cost $18.50 for Dec. 30 and $19.50 for Dec. 31. Go to overourheadplayers.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News