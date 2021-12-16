OOHP brings back 'Kringle Karol...The Musical'

RACINE — "Kringle Karol...The Musical? will be staged by Over Our Head Players at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Sixth Street Theater 318 Sixth St.
A new installment in the Kringle series, "Kringle Karol" takes a time honored holiday story and adds the OOHPie "twist" (Dickens pun intended). The song parodies, puns, local jokes and Racine references return to help the most curmudgeon Yopanson baker yet discover his holiday spirit.
Tickets cost $18.50 for Dec. 30 and $19.50 for Dec. 31. Go to overourheadplayers.org.
