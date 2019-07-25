RACINE — Over Our Head Players is accepting submissions for the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival through Nov. 1.
Entry is open to original 10-minute or shorter comedies for the stage. Winning entries will be performed together in one theater presentation by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble at Sixth Street Theatre for five weeks beginning Jan. 31. At each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy; the audience favorites will earn cash prizes for the playwright.
Complete rules are posted on the OOHP website at www.overourheadplayers.org. Any questions can be directed to Rich Smith via the box office, at 262-632-6802 or by e-mail at snowdance318@gmail.com. Scripts will not be returned.
Entries may be sent to Snowdance, c/o Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine, WI, 53403. Alternatively, entries may be sent by email to Snowdance318@gmail.com.
