Only 3 playoff slots locked up as NFL goes into final week

New Orleans can rest in the first round if either Green Bay or San Francisco loses. The Saints (12-3) need both the Packers and 49ers to lose for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Seattle (11-4) clinches the NFC West by beating San Francisco but also will need a Green Bay loss for a first-round bye. The Seahawks will need a victory and losses by both Green Bay and New Orleans to stay in Seattle until the Super Bowl.

Then there's the NFC East with Philadelphia able to win the division with a victory over the Giants or even at 8-8 if Dallas loses to Washington. The Cowboys (7-8) must beat the Redskins with an Eagles' loss to win the East.

In the AFC, Kansas City (11-4) must beat the Chargers with the Patriots losing to Miami to clinch a first-round bye. New England (12-3) clinches that bye needing only a victory. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 3 seed with a victory, playing an early game that could lock in Houston (10-5) as the No. 4 seed before the Texans kick off against Tennessee.

The Titans (8-7) have the easiest path to the AFC's final playoff spot needing only to beat the Texans in Houston. A loss by Tennessee opens up opportunities for both Pittsburgh and Oakland.