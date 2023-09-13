ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOM BUILT DREAM HOME ON 6+ACRES!Meticulously thought out luxury home includes endless features!Enjoy entertaining family/friends with 7+ bedrms, 4 full baths surrounding a centerpiece Chef style kitchen w silestone counters, custom cabinets, and high end appliances. Slippers and socks optional with heated floors throughout and 3 fireplaces. Spoil everyone with in-home music system, theater surround, unlimited showers w on demand water heater. Elegant finishes incl custom bookshelves/cabinets, tray ceilings, Brazilian HWFs. Lower level w 10 ft ceilings, lookout windows, rec rm, bonus rm, 3 bedrms, full bath. Outside spread out on large 2 tier deck that opens to professionally landscaped yard. Pole Barn 40X63 with 14 ft ceilings, heat/A/C,insulated,200 amp,RV outlets.
7 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $1,175,000
Related to this story
Racine County homes with at least five bedrooms.
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Racine County market.
Browse Racine County homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
Browse Racine County homes over 4,000 square feet in size.