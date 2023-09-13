THIS 12+ ACRE 5BD HOME WITH OUTBUILDING CHECKS ALL THE BOXES!Sharp Architectural lines and abundance of windows in this impressive 5bd, 3.5ba, 3.5 car, 4,800 sf home sits on private 12+ acres w 40x60 (2018) Outbldg w concrete floor. Main floor hosts extra large open dining rm, living room w cathedral ceiling/FP, open kitchen w family nook, large dining, gorgeous views, Primary bedrm w sitting room, tray ceiling, walk in closets, ensuite w bath, tiled shower, Kitchen w high cabinets, pantry, granite counters, high top counter, side laundry room, high end appliances, Upper foyer opens to 3 bed, extra closet space. Lower level walk out w rec room, bedroom, w private patio, outside FP, endless views of nature! Set up your appointment today to stroll this dream property and make it YOURS!