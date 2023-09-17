They don't make them like this anymore! Well crafted and centrally located, this 4 bedroom home has newer siding and windows. The kitchen and 2 full bathrooms have been updated. Beautiful natural hardwood floors and skillfully crafted crown molding and trim throughout. A true bonus of this home is the four-season room and sun porch, which expands the living area. Create a craft room, a game room, or a play area for the kids, Plenty of closet and storage space. In summary, this home is a rare find, offering both the grace of well-crafted architecture and the convenience of modern updates. It's a place where memories are made, and you'll be proud to call it your own.