Here is the chance to make your dream of owning property on Lake Michigan. This 4BR 2BA home was rebuilt in 2020/2021. Breathtaking views from every corner of the house. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances. First floor master with attached BA. 2nd floor features 3 BRs and full BA. 3 lots for a total of 1/3 AC. There is nothing in this home that has not been updated - plumbing, electrical, roof, siding, windows, new garage, concrete, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, light fixtures, and more. All you need to do is bring your things and move in. Full shore protection is complete. Don't miss out on this opportunity!