ALL BRICK RANCH w/ Remodeled Interior on .91 ACRE! You will be surprised by the quality of workmanship and space. The major ''2000'' renovation included adding a dream master bedroom suite w/ vaulted ceiling, private bath and patio doors, one more bedroom and a full basement w/ huge rec room. The original, nice size living-dining combination and cute kitchen features oak cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, bar-island, 2 more bedrooms and second bath. Solid oak doors throughout and closets w/ organizers. All windows have been replaced. 2 furnaces and 2 AC units for efficiency. 24 x 22 - garage plus a 30 x 26 heated garage w/ separate electric. Additional parking pad. Low maintenance exterior, pretty, private, park- like backyard and patio. Close to UWP, Kenosha and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $349,900
