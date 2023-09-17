Charming Victorian Farmhouse Known as the ''Treadwell Homestead'' from 1861 Sits on Over an Acre in the Village of Mount Pleasant. An extremely well maintained property and thoughtfully updated interior retains the vintage and antique qualities of this historic home. LR-DR combination, kitchen with breakfast bay, BI storage bench. FR features a brick, gas FP and custom BI opening to a lovely 3 season room overlooking an amazing park like setting. Half bath, primary bedroom and second bedroom on the main level. 2 more bedrooms, full bath and storage up. Relax on the expansive, covered wrap around porch with country views. 2.5 car garage with 10 x 12 workshop, concrete driveway plus an extra 16 x 22 garage. Convenient location close to the Amtrak Station and 2.5 Miles to the Interstate.