THE HOME YOU'VE ALWAYS ADMIRED! Custom built without compromise! Discover the standard of excellence used In this luxury home located in highly sought after Spring Meadows! This all brick ranch offers a stunning appearance from it's circular paver driveway, 2 story windows & gabled roof; to dazzling details that boast 9 to 16 ft tray ceilings, cherry HW flrs, dbl crown molding & boxed columns that adorn the elegant foyer, formal DR, library & 15' high great room warmed by the ambiance of a floor to ceiling FP! French doors w/transom open to 18x20 heated sunroom overlooking lavish gardens, paver walkways & ''Bellagio-like'' fountain! Our photo tour shows some amenities you would expect to see! List furnished upon request. LL boasts mirrored yoga studio, guest suite & professional workshop!