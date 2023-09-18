Quality custom home built by Trustway Homes. This 4 BD, 2.5 BA immaculately kept home is located in a desirable northside Caledonia subdivision on a cul-de-sac near Lake Michigan. Crown molding throughout first floor. Living room features a bay window w/window seat & French doors that lead into the spacious FR. FR features recessed lighting & gas fireplace. Stunning views from the FR & kitchen overlooking the gorgeous park-like yard. Open concept kitchen w/granite countertops and beaming wood floor. DR, 1/2 BA & FF laundry room complete the first floor. Upstairs are 4 BD all with vaulted ceilings. Master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & en suite bath w/skylight, double vanity, tub & walk-in tile shower. Tandem 3 car garage. & LL rec room. This home is move in ready and beautifully kept!