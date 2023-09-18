Your chance to own close to 5 acres in Yorkville for an awesome price! Quant & peaceful country setting. Huge 2 story pole building & 3 storage sheds located on property. Home needs TLC throughout but there is so much potential here! Will not pass FHA/VA. 0.82 acres zoned RES & 4 acres zoned AG. Long driveway belongs to this property which allows access on 65th Dr or Old Yorkville Rd.