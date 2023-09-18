This absolutely charming West Racine Colonial is looking for it's new owner! As you enter the home you'll appreciate the spaciousness, all the natural light, & overall character that this home offers. The fireplace is the focal point of the large living room that flows perfectly into the quaint sunroom. Large formal dining room for family meals or get togethers. Kitchen offers nice oak cabinets with plenty of cabinet/counter space. Updated half bath on main level. Newer LVP flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs you'll find three generously sized bedrooms & full bath with plenty of storage. Hardwood floor under carpet upstairs. Nicely sized fenced in backyard with 2 car garage & extra parking. This home has everything you could need & more! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $225,000
