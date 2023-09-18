This charming 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is separated from Illinois by one road. Nestled in a secluded subdivision this delightful home rests on a sprawling 0.22 acre lot with views of the nearby woods and fishing pond. Hop over the boarder and enjoy the peace and quiet of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Located just minutes from interstate 94, Pleasant Prairie Outlet Mall and so much more. The backyard over looks a pond, with a split backyard, sit back relax and listen to the beauty of nature from wherever you choose. New paint and cleaned carpets bring out the sparkle and shine this home brings. Being sold as is. Make an offer today!