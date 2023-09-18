Finally, a well priced home in this crazy market. Welcome to your 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story home that offers a good amount of space at a reasonable price. Enjoy the warmer months relaxing on our comfortable covered front porch. Inside you will find a large kitchen, with dinette/dining room, first floor living room, bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms and storage area. Newer gutters installed on the house and newer AC unit. Fully fenced in yard with a large 2.5 car garage, smaller yard makes mowing a breeze. Why rent when you can own. Be sure to check this one out!