Enjoy spectacular unobstructed lake views from the wrap around porch overlooking beautiful Eagle Lake. This open concept completely remodeled two-story home features 24' ceilings in main living area, gas FP floor to ceiling windows, open to kitchen w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and separate dining space. First floor also features fully remodeled full bath, 2nd bedroom,FF laundry, and mudroom. Upstairs you'll find a relaxing loft space, primary suite w/private balcony, remodeled bath and a third bedroom. Outside, offers a large paved patio with fire pit, new fence, bonus shed, and a pull-through four car/boat garage with an extra electric panel and loft! New flooring throughout, A/C, on-demand water heater, gas FP insert, and more!