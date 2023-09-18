Just Like New! This home was take down to the studs and rebuilt with all the modern updates. Open Concept Living area, Kitchen will have new ss appliances installed prior to closing. Main Floor has LVP flooring, Laundry, Full bath, and dont miss that huge front porch. Up stairs are Two Good Sized Bedrooms. Lower level has been painted and is ready for rec-room ideas. And the new isnt just on the surface, this home has New Windows, New HVAC, and New Plumbing,New Roof. Nice Backyard with a 2 car garage and a nice back porch. See it before its gone.This Home Has Income Restrictions From HUD section 3
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900
