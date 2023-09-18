First time home buyer or looking to downsize? This super cute Ranch sits on a deep fenced in lot and is within minutes to area amenities! The arch doorway off Foyer leads to a bright Living Room with brand new carpet (HW floors underneath). The updated Eat-In Kitchen includes appliances & features newer luxury vinyl plank flooring & fixtures. Convenient main level laundry/utility room is located off the Kitchen. Roomy Bedroom with hardwood floors & Bathroom w/walk-in shower completes this floor plan. Most recent updates include gutters on garage, awning and freshly painted interior. 1.5 car garage & nice size fenced-in yard add to the appeal of this home. Call today for your private showing!