On the Lake Geneva Shore Path: A walk with a view

Welcome to walking weather.

Autumn in Wisconsin offers the best conditions for lacing up those hiking boots.

Why walk now? There are still spots of colorful fall foliage, mosquito season is over and there’s no better sound than the crunching of leaves.

As long as you dress for it — don’t forget your gloves and cover your ears! — even frigid days are walking weather.

That’s especially true for hiking on the Shore Path that circles Geneva Lake. We pause here for a moment to remind readers: The Walworth County city is Lake Geneva; the body of water is Geneva Lake. Confusing? You bet!

The path runs about 26 miles in total, as it weaves in and out of wooded areas around the lake.

During the summer, it can be quite crowded — and buggy — along the path. But in November, you’ll have the path largely to yourself. More benefits of colder weather walking? The lake views increase when the foliage decreases, and you can dress comfortably in layers instead of sweating it out on a hot day.

I’ve walked the Shore Path for more than 30 years, in different seasons and in different sections, and here’s what I’ve learned:

It’s perfect for solo walkers. I have walked the path by myself several times and have never felt unsafe. Even on brisk days, there are enough other people walking that you’re never alone for long.

And it’s perfect for groups, too. You’ll see couples walking together, families with young children and groups of friends. Quite a few folks walk dogs, too, though if you do take your pup along, make sure he’s on a leash, you have “doggy bags” with you and carry water (and a bowl).

You can’t get lost! Just keep the lake within view (except for short detours, marked with signs) and you’ll be fine.

But you do want to watch your step. It can be tempting to stare at the historic homes and scenery along the route, but it’s easy to trip over a tree root — or slip on flagstone — if you’re not careful.

Walk a little — or walk a lot. There’s nothing wrong with strolling on the path for 30 minutes and heading back to your car. Depending on your available time and your stamina, you can turn this into a one-mile walk or head all the way around the lake. I walked the entire length once; it took us eight hours (not counting an hour break for lunch in Fontana). If you’d prefer a shorter route, the most popular section is from downtown Lake Geneva to Williams Bay. That route usually takes me just over two hours.

In the beginning: New to the path? The easiest place to walk is starting at the public library in downtown Lake Geneva, heading out in either direction for about a mile. This section is paved, which makes it easy for walkers of all ages and abilities.

Set a goal. If you want to get in a workout, set a goal for yourself. I’ve walked several times from Lake Geneva to Fontana and try to cover the distance (8-9 miles) in three hours. (I did it once; usually, it takes me about 15 minutes longer than that.) Another way to set a goal is mileage. My Fitbit hit 30,580 steps (or 13.6 miles) on a walk to Fontana (plus a Jazzercise class that morning). Set your own goal and get moving.

Enjoy the view. If you’re into houses, you’ll pass some real beauties. I like to “shop” for my next home as I walk. And, yes, in this fantasy world, I don’t have to pay property taxes or for home maintenance.

Go wild! Prefer nature to mansions? You’ll want to head toward Fontana from Williams Bay. This area has a lot of undeveloped lakefront property, passing a historic YMCA camp and the Yerkes Observatory land. On the opposite shore, the Big Foot Beach State Park land is also undeveloped.

Have a plan. Before you hike the Shore Path, decide how you’ll get there and back home. You can park a car in Lake Geneva (or Williams Bay or Fontana) and return to it if you’re walking a short distance — or send your driver ahead and meet up in a few hours.

Reward yourself. After my latest Shore Path walk, we enjoyed a post-walk late lunch at Harpoon Willie’s in Williams Bay. Not hungry? There are plenty of opportunities for SHOPPING in these resort towns after a walk, too, and the holiday season is upon us. (Hint, hint.)

Don’t leave home without it. I carry my cellphone with me on the path, along with a bottle of water and Chapstick. (My lips chap easily!)

Dress for it. You’ll want to wear a hat for November lakeside walking; it’s a rare day you won’t face a stiff wind off the lake. Layers are a good bet, instead of a heavy coat that might get too warm once you’re moving.

Seriously, dress for it. By this I mean: No flip-flops! Every time I walk this trail, I see people wearing flip-flops. Why? You’re walking on uneven surfaces, from gravel to grass to stone, and flip-flops offer zero support and zero protection.

From the mouths of babes. You’ll hear snippets of conversation as you pass other walkers. My favorite comment came from a young boy who, when reading “Alta Vista 1919” on the brick walk in front of a mansion, gasped and exclaimed, “They had houses a hundred years ago? Wow!”

Wow, indeed. Now get out there.