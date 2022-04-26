 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for April 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: George Mason at Virginia, ACCN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, South Bend, Ind., ACCN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: UConn at Boston College, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Lamar at Texas A&M, SECN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: NY Mets at St. Louis, MLBN.

3 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis plus.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5, TNT.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1, CBS.

9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

5:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Thursday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN (540 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:20 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Vegas at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

