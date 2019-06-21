Dodgeball Night of Fun in Kenosha
Kenosha natives and NFL players Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers running back) and Trae Waynes (Minnesota Vikings cornerback) are hosting the Dodgeball Night of Fun on Friday, July 19 at Jaskwhich Stadium, 6800 60th Street (on the campus of Indian Trail High School).
The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held at the stadium, but will move to the Indian Trail gymnasium in case of bad weather.
The special guest for the event is Bo Jackson, the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner, Los Angeles Raiders running back and Kansas City Royals outfielder, and the only athlete to be an All-Star in both pro football and pro baseball.
Registration for the dodgeball tournament is open to middle school and high school students ages 11 to 17. The cost is $15 for individual players or $125 for teams of six to 10 players. Fees increase on July 1 and registration closes on July 14.
The admission fee to the event is $4 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $2 for children age 2 and under. You may also purchase photo and autograph packages with Melvin Gordon.
All proceeds will be donated to the Mahone Middle School Physical Education Activity Fund and the Indian Trail High School track and field team.
To register online for dodgeball or photos/autographs, or for more information, go to https://beyondtheflash.regfox.com/melvin-gordon-and-trae-waynes-dodgeball-night-of-fun
Camp 22 girls’ basketball camp
Former Case High School and University of Iowa standout Samantha Logic, who plays pro basketball in Europe with the Young Angels (Slovakia), will host her annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 10 at Case High School.
Camp sessions are 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for high school players, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for those entering grades 6-8 and noon to 1:30 p.m. for those entering grades 2-5.
The cost for all age groups is $10, which includes a free T-shirt, bag and ball. The registration deadline is midnight on June 25.
To register online, go to www.samanthalogic.com/camps/
For more information or assistance, please email Logic at sam@samanthalogic.com
Tony Romo Football Camp
The annual Tony Romo Football Camp for area youth will be held Thursday, June 27 at Don Dalton Stadium at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The camp, which is free, is for children entering grades 3 through 5 and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (registration begins at 12:15). Please register in advance as space is limited. The camp includes a T-shirt.
For more information, please call Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen at 262-763-0200, Ext. 1201 or the Burlington Community Education Department at 262-763-0219.
Registration is available online at: https://basd.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/26
