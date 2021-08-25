On The Agendas for Aug. 27

Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike
The 21st Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-Mile Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at Richard Bong Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. All proceeds will be used for habitat and visitor enhancements.
The event will start and conclude at Wolf Lake Beach. Registration and packet pick-up is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9:00 a.m., with walkers leaving immediately after. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended and dogs are not allowed.
Prizes will be rewarded to the top runners in all age divisions while refreshments, raffles and music will be available for all in attendance.
The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 6 and will guarantee participants a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by a local artist. For those who miss this deadline, a limited number of shirts will be made available on race day but only while supplies last. Pre-registration fees are $30 for adults and $18 for youth 14 and younger. Race-day registration will be at the Visitor Center and costs $35 for adults; youth price does not change. Registrations submitted after the deadline will be treated as a race-day entrant. On the day of the race, there will be no park entrance fee.
For additional information and registration forms, visitwww.bongnaturalistassociation.org, stop by the Bong State Recreation Area or contact Kim Paulus at (262) 878-5601.
YMCA Outdoor Youth Flag Football League Ready for Fall
The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 24. All games will be played at Sealed Air.
The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public, and includes a T-shirt. Participants can save $5 if they register by Aug. 29.
Participants can register at Sealed Air, or learn more by contacting Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.
YMCA Fall Co-Ed Basketball League Aims to be Slam Dunk
The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a co-ed basketball league to help your child develop skills and fundamentals at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
For Sophomore (third and fourth grades), Junior (fifth and sixth grades) and Senior (seventh and eighth grades) divisions, games will be held on Saturdays. For Mites (Pre-K-K) and Mighty Mites (first and second grades) divisions, players will meet on Friday evenings for an instructional practice followed by a game. All divisions will participate in a season that runs from Nov. 5 to Dec. 18. All games and practices will be held at Sealed Air.
Fees are $60 for members and $80 for the general public, and all athletes will receive a team T-shirt. Participants can save $5 if they register by Sept. 10.
In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state/local/national guidelines as of July 30, 2021, two adults per athlete will be allowed to view games in person and masks may be required for anyone inside of the building. The Y reserves the right to change the layout and format of the league, as well as restrictions in any way, based on YMCA protocols.
Participants can register at Sealed Air, or learn more by contacting Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.