On The Agendas for Aug. 27

Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike

The 21st Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-Mile Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at Richard Bong Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. All proceeds will be used for habitat and visitor enhancements.

The event will start and conclude at Wolf Lake Beach. Registration and packet pick-up is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9:00 a.m., with walkers leaving immediately after. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended and dogs are not allowed.

Prizes will be rewarded to the top runners in all age divisions while refreshments, raffles and music will be available for all in attendance.

The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 6 and will guarantee participants a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by a local artist. For those who miss this deadline, a limited number of shirts will be made available on race day but only while supplies last. Pre-registration fees are $30 for adults and $18 for youth 14 and younger. Race-day registration will be at the Visitor Center and costs $35 for adults; youth price does not change. Registrations submitted after the deadline will be treated as a race-day entrant. On the day of the race, there will be no park entrance fee.