Coach Rudy camp deadline extended
The registration deadline for Coach Rudy's fall basketball camps has been extended to Friday, Sept. 28.
The camps - for boys and girls - will be held Saturday afternoons Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27. Players in grades 2 and 3 will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; grades 4 and 5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; and grades 6,7 and 8 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Avenue.
Registration forms available at all Racine community centers and online at www.coachrudys.com. For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com.
Racine Family YMCA fall basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Basketball Leagues, which begins practices Oct. 15 and begins games Oct. 27.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of Oct. 15, 2018) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-9), Juniors (10-11) and Seniors (12-13, or through 14 if still in eighth grade). Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA on Saturdays.
The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for the general public. The fee includes a team jersey. Registration ends Oct. 8.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Friends of Pat Devine luncheon
The family and friends of Pat Devine, the longtime owner of Devine’s Sporting Goods store on Douglas Avenue in Racine, will meet for lunch at noon Thursday, Sept. 27, at DeMark’s Bar, 1600 Albert St.
Besides catching up with friends, the purpose of the luncheon is to raise funds for an annual academic scholarship in Pat’s memory. This year, the first of those scholarships went to Chloe Kostos of Horlick.
Lunch will be available for purchase. Donations to the 2019 scholarship fund can be made at the luncheon.
For more information, contact Jeff Johnson at 262-994-1366 or Steve Brinkman at 262-358-3740.
Greater Racine Area USBC women’s meeting
The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold a special meeting for all women bowlers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.
The meeting is open to sanctioned and nonsanctioned women bowlers. The GRA USBC would like to hear comments from women bowlers and share ideas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.