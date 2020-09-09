On The Agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bowlers needed for Castle Senior Men’s League

A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons started league play Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at Castle Lanes.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim Bittner at (262) 632-1702 or Don Hyatt at (262) 834-8123 for more information. The league will end on April 14.

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.

Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 27. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.

