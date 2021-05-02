On The Agenda

Ives Grove Women’s Golf League
The Friday Swingers, a women’s golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members. This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings.
If interested, please call Laurie Brasch at 262-886-8521.
Johnson Park ladies golfers seek members
The H.F. Johnson Park 18-hole Thursday women’s golf league is seeking new members. The league starts May 6.
Interested golfers are asked to call Ann Henry at 262-554-1207.
Prairie basketball camp set
The 2021 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr. The camp is for all boys entering grades four through nine and is open to players from all schools. The cost is $90.
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led Prairie to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in March, will lead the camp. Varsity assistants Ryan Thompson, Tony Stafford and Jersey Eickhorst will also be on hand. Varsity players from Prairie will be present to assist and interact with all campers. Players are asked to bring a mask and their own water bottle. Online registration is required. Visit: www.prairieschool.com/summer For more information, please contact Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com
Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament on tap
The 23rd Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament will be played Saturday, May 15 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The Coldwell Cup has raised more than $77,000 benefitting Racine county boys’ and girls’ high school golf programs.
This event is a 27-hole tournament featuring two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a bestball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble. Play will be in the Open and Handicap (net) divisions, men and women.
In the past, as many as 84 golfers have participated, including golf professionals from the Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee areas.
The entry deadline is May 10.
Golf, carts, range balls, lunch and awards are included in the $160 team cost. Entry forms are available at Ives Grove and other public and private courses in Racine County, at Coldwell Banker Realty and online at www.hhfairway.com
For more information, contact Rob Chiappetta at Coldwell Banker, 262-880-9908.